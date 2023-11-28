Amazon reports that its Amazon Web Services, (AWS) company will expand its strategic collaboration with Nvidia around the most advanced infrastructure, software and services to support customers' generative artificial intelligence (AI) innovations.
The companies will bring together the best of Nvidia and AWS technologies, ranging from NVIDIA's latest multi-node systems with next-generation GPUs, CPUs and AI software, to the advanced virtualization and security of AWS's Nitro system.
This expanded collaboration builds on a long-standing relationship between the two partners.
