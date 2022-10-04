Amazon faces fines of up to $200,000 in Russia over banned content -agencies

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc faces
fines of up to 12 million roubles ($204,000) in Russia for
failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, news agencies
reported on Tuesday, in what would be a first penalty of this
kind for the U.S. tech giant.
Russia has fined several other foreign tech firms for the
same offence, part of what critics say is a wider campaign by
the Kremlin to throttle the influence and reach of Western
technology companies in Russia.
TASS quoted a Moscow court as saying that two cases had been
drawn up against Amazon, both pertaining to a "violation of the
procedure of restricting access to information" in accordance
with Russian legislation.
"(Amazon) faces a punishment in the form of a fine totalling
up to 12 million roubles," TASS quoted the court as saying.
Amazon did not immediately respond to an emailed request for
comment.
TASS did not specify the content that had allegedly fallen
foul of Russian law.
Earlier on Tuesday, Moscow's Tagansky District Court fined
Amazon's streaming service Twitch 4 million roubles for hosting
a video interview with a Ukrainian political figure that Moscow
said contained "fake" information.
($1 = 59.0000 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Mark Potter)