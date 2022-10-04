Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:41 2022-10-04 am EDT
122.20 USD   +5.45%
11:13aAmazon faces fines of up to $200,000 in Russia over banned content -agencies
RE
10:43aAccenture Buys Blackcomb Consultants for Undisclosed Sum; Shares Rise
MT
10:12aKaleyra to Offer SMS Services for Amazon Pay India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon faces fines of up to $200,000 in Russia over banned content -agencies

10/04/2022 | 11:13am EDT
MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc faces fines of up to 12 million roubles ($204,000) in Russia for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, news agencies reported on Tuesday, in what would be a first penalty of this kind for the U.S. tech giant.

Russia has fined several other foreign tech firms for the same offence, part of what critics say is a wider campaign by the Kremlin to throttle the influence and reach of Western technology companies in Russia.

TASS quoted a Moscow court as saying that two cases had been drawn up against Amazon, both pertaining to a "violation of the procedure of restricting access to information" in accordance with Russian legislation.

"(Amazon) faces a punishment in the form of a fine totalling up to 12 million roubles," TASS quoted the court as saying.

Amazon did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

TASS did not specify the content that had allegedly fallen foul of Russian law.

Earlier on Tuesday, Moscow's Tagansky District Court fined Amazon's streaming service Twitch 4 million roubles for hosting a video interview with a Ukrainian political figure that Moscow said contained "fake" information.

($1 = 59.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 5.73% 122.58 Delayed Quote.-30.49%
FINES INC. -0.15% 2017 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.66% 58.985 Delayed Quote.-19.64%
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 522 B - -
Net income 2022 528 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3 410x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 181 B 1 181 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 115,88 $
Average target price 172,62 $
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-30.49%1 180 534
JD.COM, INC.-29.33%75 660
COUPANG, INC.-40.50%30 882
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-26.20%18 345
ETSY, INC.-52.05%13 293
MONOTARO CO., LTD.6.99%7 637