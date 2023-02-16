Advanced search
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-15 pm EST
101.16 USD   +1.46%
03:23aAmazon grants 1.5 million euros to Dutch seaweed farm project
02/15Town can't refuse Amazon offer despite Duvall opposition
02/15S&P 500 ends higher after strong retail sales data
Amazon grants 1.5 million euros to Dutch seaweed farm project

02/16/2023 | 03:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Amazon.com has granted 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) to a Dutch project testing the viability of commercially growing seaweed in between turbines of offshore wind farms, the company and organisers said on Thursday.

The project, led by non-profit group North Sea Farmers, will also research the potential of using seaweed for carbon capture.

Hundreds of thousands of hectares (acres) of the Dutch North Sea have been earmarked for wind parks as the government seeks to build 21 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030 and will be closed for shipping. The spaces between the turbines will be mostly unused.

Other projects are looking at the feasibility of operating floating solar panels between the turbines.

The Amazon grant will used to build a 10 hectare seaweed farm, called North Sea Farm 1, which organisers said would be finished by the end of 2023 and would produce about 6,000 kgs of fresh seaweed annually.

($1 = 0.9339 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 558 B - -
Net income 2023 14 101 M - -
Net cash 2023 26 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 73,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 037 B 1 037 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
EV / Sales 2024 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 541 000
Free-Float 85,5%
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.18.69%1 036 613
JD.COM, INC.-6.95%81 766
COUPANG, INC.5.64%29 068
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.46%21 837
ETSY, INC.11.66%17 880
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-14.29%9 812