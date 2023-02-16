Amazon grants 1.5 million euros to Dutch seaweed farm project

The project, led by non-profit group North Sea Farmers, will also research the potential of using seaweed for carbon capture.

Hundreds of thousands of hectares (acres) of the Dutch North Sea have been earmarked for wind parks as the government seeks to build 21 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030 and will be closed for shipping. The spaces between the turbines will be mostly unused.

Other projects are looking at the feasibility of operating floating solar panels between the turbines.

The Amazon grant will used to build a 10 hectare seaweed farm, called North Sea Farm 1, which organisers said would be finished by the end of 2023 and would produce about 6,000 kgs of fresh seaweed annually.

