  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:25 2022-09-15 pm EDT
127.86 USD   -0.54%
12:59pAmazon hands out shipping software to merchants, including on rival sites
RE
12:51pAmazon Launches Veeqo, Free Shipping Software for Sellers, Including Discounted Shipping Rates
BU
12:03pAmazon Unveils Additional Analytics and Data to Empower Seller Success
BU
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon hands out shipping software to merchants, including on rival sites

09/15/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Amazon packages are seen at the new Amazon warehouse during its opening announcement on the outskirts of Mexico City

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it would give merchants free software for managing shoppers' orders on and off its platform, as the retailer extends its e-commerce reach.

The company is ending monthly fees of Veeqo, a shipping software firm it recently bought, for sellers including when they fulfill orders via rival platforms like Shopify Inc, eBay Inc or Etsy Inc.

D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte said of Veeqo, "The acquisition should improve Amazon's ability to compete against Shopify," which helps merchants set up online stores and sell elsewhere. Still, he said Amazon's "primary focus" remained sales through its own marketplace.

Amazon in April announced "Buy with Prime" to let sellers market Amazon's fast-shipping service on their direct-to-consumer websites, which reportedly prompted a response from Shopify.

On Wednesday California sued the online retailer for allegedly pushing up prices for consumers, which Amazon dismissed as without basis.

Matt Warren, Veeqo's founder, said in an interview that the Veeqo news was not a move against Shopify or others. He said, "Amazon takes a very long-term view that anything that helps sellers eventually will be good for Amazon."

Veeqo, which gives access to discounted shipping rates, will be free for merchants in the United States and United Kingdom, Amazon said.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.59% 127.82 Delayed Quote.-22.89%
EBAY INC. 1.20% 43.1 Delayed Quote.-35.99%
ETSY, INC. 1.05% 112.44 Delayed Quote.-49.20%
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY 0.56% 9.02 End-of-day quote.-10.69%
SHOPIFY INC. 0.93% 34.015 Delayed Quote.-75.54%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 522 B - -
Net income 2022 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3 599x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 310 B 1 310 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 128,55 $
Average target price 173,18 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-22.89%1 309 610
JD.COM, INC.-18.08%87 699
COUPANG, INC.-38.84%31 747
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.76%20 673
ETSY, INC.-49.20%14 083
FSN E-COMMERCE VENTURES LIMITED-36.25%7 999