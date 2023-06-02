Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:28:50 2023-06-02 am EDT
124.98 USD   +1.80%
09:20aAmazon in Talks With Mobile Carriers to Provide Low Cost or Free Mobile Service for Prime Members
MT
09:19aAmazon in talks with Verizon, others for low-cost mobile services -Bloomberg News
RE
09:11aAmazon in Talks to Offer Phone Plans to Prime Members, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon in Talks to Offer Phone Plans to Prime Members, Bloomberg Reports

06/02/2023 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dean Seal


--Amazon is in talks with wireless carriers about offering a low-cost or potentially free nationwide mobile phone service to Prime subscribers, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The company has been negotiating with Verizon, T-Mobile US and Dish Network for the lowest possible wholesale prices, with its eyes set on offering wireless plans for $10 a month or possibly for free, the unnamed sources told Bloomberg.

--The talks have been occurring for six to eight weeks, but the plan could take several more months to launch or be scrapped, one source told Bloomberg.


Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-06-02/amazon-talking-with-verizon-dish-t-mobile-to-offer-mobile-with-prime#xj4y7vzkg


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-23 0910ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.82% 122.77 Delayed Quote.43.55%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION -2.33% 6.28 Delayed Quote.-55.27%
T-MOBILE US 1.21% 138.91 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.25% 35.72 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
09:20aAmazon in Talks With Mobile Carriers to Provide Low Cost or Free Mobile Service for Pri..
MT
09:19aAmazon in talks with Verizon, others for low-cost mobile services -Bloomberg News
RE
09:11aAmazon in Talks to Offer Phone Plans to Prime Members, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
08:52aUS aviation authority wants uniform rules for delivery drones
AQ
08:50aAmazon Reportedly in Talks to Offer Nationwide Mobile Phone Service to Prime Subscriber..
MT
08:27aAMAZON COM INC : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
07:55aNetflix, Disney, Amazon to challenge India's tobacco rules for streaming-sources
RE
06:13aTech shares see biggest-ever weekly inflow on AI boom-BofA
RE
05:13aDivio Technologies, Amazon Initiate First Joint Customer Talks
MT
04:32aAmazon's India and South Asia head of cloud unit, Puneet Chandok, resigns
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 561 B - -
Net income 2023 16 060 M - -
Net cash 2023 24 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 78,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 260 B 1 260 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
EV / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 541 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 122,77 $
Average target price 138,12 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.43.55%1 259 664
JD.COM, INC.-38.48%54 091
COUPANG, INC.9.52%28 658
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-31.74%19 774
ETSY, INC.-31.55%10 114
ALLEGRO.EU S.A.39.28%8 775
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer