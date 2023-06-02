Amazon in Talks to Offer Phone Plans to Prime Members, Bloomberg Reports

By Dean Seal

--Amazon is in talks with wireless carriers about offering a low-cost or potentially free nationwide mobile phone service to Prime subscribers, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The company has been negotiating with Verizon, T-Mobile US and Dish Network for the lowest possible wholesale prices, with its eyes set on offering wireless plans for $10 a month or possibly for free, the unnamed sources told Bloomberg.

--The talks have been occurring for six to eight weeks, but the plan could take several more months to launch or be scrapped, one source told Bloomberg.

