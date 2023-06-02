Advanced search
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:29:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
124.98 USD   +1.80%
09:20aAmazon in Talks With Mobile Carriers to Provide Low Cost or Free Mobile Service for Prime Members
MT
09:19aAmazon in talks with Verizon, others for low-cost mobile services -Bloomberg News
RE
09:11aAmazon in Talks to Offer Phone Plans to Prime Members, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
Amazon in talks with Verizon, others for low-cost mobile services -Bloomberg News

06/02/2023 | 09:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is in talks with wireless carriers Verizon Communications, T-Mobile US Inc and Dish Network Corp to offer low cost mobile services in the U.S., Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The discussions, which have been going on for six to eight weeks, have also included AT&T Inc at times, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg News also said Amazon has been negotiating to get the lowest possible wholesale prices that would let it offer Prime members wireless plans for $10 a month or possibly for free.

None of the companies immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Shares of Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T were down about 6% in premarket trading on Friday. Shares of Dish Network, whose talks with Amazon were earlier reported in the media, were up 9%.

(Reporting by Tanya Jain, Akash Sriram and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.82% 122.77 Delayed Quote.43.55%
AT&T INC. 0.51% 15.81 Delayed Quote.-14.12%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION -2.33% 6.28 Delayed Quote.-55.27%
T-MOBILE US 1.21% 138.91 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.25% 35.72 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
