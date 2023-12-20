AWS announces the launch of AWS Canada West (Calgary), becoming the first major cloud services provider to have infrastructure in Western Canada.
The AWS Canada West (Calgary) region will offer customers more options to run workloads with even greater resiliency and availability, store data securely in Canada, and serve end users with even lower latency.
AWS was expected to invest more than US$17.9 billion in its infrastructure in Canada through 2037.
Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Amazon launches AWS infrastructure in Canada
December 20, 2023 at 06:36 am EST
Share
Share
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correctionLegal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
© Cercle Finance - 2023