  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:54:12 2023-03-27 pm EDT
97.31 USD   -0.84%
12:31pAmazon loses bid to toss consumer antitrust lawsuit
RE
09:55aHousing market in tech hubs cooling faster than other parts of US - report
RE
08:09aFactbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living, pay and welfare
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon loses bid to toss consumer antitrust lawsuit

03/27/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon.com logo and stock price information is seen on screens at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York City

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc must face consumer claims that its pricing practices artificially drove up the cost of goods sold by other retailers in violation of U.S. antitrust law, a federal judge has ruled.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle on Friday came in a prospective antitrust class action that has estimated damages of between $55 billion to $172 billion.

The lawsuit was filed in 2020 by residents of 18 states, including Virginia, Texas, California, Florida and Illinois, challenging an Amazon policy that retailers cannot offer lower prices for goods sold elsewhere if they also want their product available on the Amazon Marketplace platform.

Jones' order trimmed the lawsuit but said consumers can move ahead with their case.

Plaintiffs lawyer Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, a lead attorney for the proposed class, said "Amazon's main arguments are rejected," and called the ruling "good news for tens of millions of consumers who have been overcharged by Amazon."

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

Amazon has denied the plaintiffs' claims, arguing that its "Fair Pricing Policy" has procompetitive benefits and that U.S. antitrust law encourages such a policy.

The e-retail giant can still defend its pricing practices at a later stage in the litigation, and also can urge the court not to allow consumers to sue as a class. The court said it wants to review a class certification briefing schedule by mid-April.

A separate private consumer suit, also pending in Seattle federal court, alleges Amazon's practices have increased prices for items sold on the company's own platform.

Attorneys general in California and Washington, D.C., also have sued Amazon over pricing policies.

The case is Frame-Wilson et al v. Amazon.com Inc, U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington, No. 2:20-cv-00424-RAJ.

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones and Bill Berkrot)

By Mike Scarcella


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 558 B - -
Net income 2023 13 970 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 73,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 006 B 1 006 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 541 000
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 98,13 $
Average target price 137,92 $
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.16.82%1 005 564
JD.COM, INC.-28.22%63 175
COUPANG, INC.3.94%27 128
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.53%26 149
ETSY, INC.-10.79%13 319
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-4.06%10 981
