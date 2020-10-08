Log in
Amazon.com, Inc.

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
News 
All News

Amazon moves against Future Group over Reliance deal

10/08/2020 | 03:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Future Retail Ltd shares fell 9% on Thursday after Amazon.com Inc sent a legal notice to Future Group, alleging the retailer's $3.38 billion asset sale to Reliance Industries breached an agreement with the e-commerce giant.

Amazon, Reliance and Walmart Inc's Flipkart are in a race to gain market share in India's fast-growing online market for food and groceries, and analysts said Amazon's move was aimed at slowing down the Reliance-Future deal.

Amazon had last year bought a 49% stake in Future Coupons Ltd, which owns a 7.3% stake in Future Retail. In August, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance decided to buy the retail and some other businesses of Future Group.

However, Amazon's investment came with contractual rights that include a right of first refusal and a non-compete-like pact, ET Now reported on Wednesday.

An Amazon spokesperson said it had launched legal proceedings. Future Group did not respond to requests for comment.

"Amazon will try to explore all options to stop or delay the Reliance-Future deal but Reliance has all the muscle power and it won't be an easy battle for Amazon to win at the court," said Satish Meena, senior forecast analyst at Forrester Research.

The oil-to-telecoms group, whose retail operation already runs close to 12,000 stores, is expanding its so-called new commerce venture, which ties neighborhood stores to Reliance for online deliveries of groceries, apparel and electronics.

Future Group stocks - Future Enterprises Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd - slid between 5% and 9.64% in midday trading on Thursday.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa, Nivedita Balu and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Arun Koyyur)

By Chandini Monnappa

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.09% 3195.69 Delayed Quote.72.94%
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC. 5.21% 35.11 Delayed Quote.-15.80%
FUTURE CONSUMER LIMITED -0.95% 8.33 End-of-day quote.-62.98%
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED -1.68% 11.74 End-of-day quote.-46.02%
FUTURE LIFESTYLE FASHIONS LIMITED -1.85% 90.25 End-of-day quote.-77.56%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED -5.61% 83.2 Delayed Quote.-74.18%
FUTURE SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS LIMITED -0.19% 104.85 End-of-day quote.-77.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.52% 42.36 Delayed Quote.-37.09%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -1.18% 2229.75 Delayed Quote.50.52%
WALMART INC. 0.18% 140.89 Delayed Quote.18.55%
WTI 0.60% 40.26 Delayed Quote.-35.12%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 369 B - -
Net income 2020 16 223 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 102x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 601 B 1 601 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,20x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 735,98 $
Last Close Price 3 195,69 $
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.72.94%1 600 688
JD.COM, INC.121.74%121 906
WAYFAIR INC.241.35%29 426
ETSY, INC.222.03%17 023
MONOTARO CO., LTD.79.27%12 283
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL41.00%8 864
