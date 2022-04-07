Log in
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 03:20:53 pm EDT
3160.58 USD   -0.46%
03:11pAmazon objects to union's victory in Staten Island, alleging interference
RE
01:42pIndia's Tata launches "super app" in e-commerce challenge to Amazon, Walmart
RE
01:09pWall St slips for third day as Fed, Ukraine weigh
RE
Amazon objects to union's victory in Staten Island, alleging interference

04/07/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Amazon.com Inc workers react to the outcome of the vote to unionize, in Brooklyn

April 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc alleged without providing evidence that the union that Staten Island workers voted to join had threatened staff to vote in favor of organizing, as part of objections the retailer is filing to last week's election.

The group, known as the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), dismissed the allegations as false and said it was confident they would be overruled.

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Thursday granted Amazon extra time to substantiate its objections, among them that the ALU interfered with workers waiting in line to vote, according to filings.

Some 55% of voting employees at Amazon's JFK8 warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island decided to form the company's first U.S. union, a milestone for labor organizers.

Eric Milner, an attorney representing the ALU, responded to Amazon's claims by saying the union looked forward to having the truth come out.

"To say that the Amazon Labor Union was threatening employees is really absurd," he said. "The Amazon Labor Union is Amazon employees." (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, California and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 541 B - -
Net income 2022 24 732 M - -
Net cash 2022 67 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 66,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 615 B 1 615 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 3 175,12 $
Average target price 4 100,06 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-4.78%1 614 941
JD.COM, INC.-15.70%90 291
COUPANG, INC.-36.93%32 532
ETSY, INC.-42.69%15 939
WAYFAIR INC.-43.70%11 239
MONOTARO CO., LTD.28.65%10 705