Amazon objects to union's victory in Staten Island, alleging interference

April 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc alleged without
providing evidence that the union that Staten Island workers
voted to join had threatened staff to vote in favor of
organizing, as part of objections the retailer is filing to last
week's election.
The group, known as the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), dismissed
the allegations as false and said it was confident they would be
overruled.
The U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Thursday granted
Amazon extra time to substantiate its objections, among them
that the ALU interfered with workers waiting in line to vote,
according to filings.
Some 55% of voting employees at Amazon's JFK8 warehouse in
the New York City borough of Staten Island decided to form the
company's first U.S. union, a milestone for labor organizers.
Eric Milner, an attorney representing the ALU, responded to
Amazon's claims by saying the union looked forward to having the
truth come out.
"To say that the Amazon Labor Union was threatening
employees is really absurd," he said. "The Amazon Labor Union is
Amazon employees."
