    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon offers new data tool to help carmakers prevent recalls, improve safety

11/30/2021 | 01:54pm EST
(Reuters) - Amazon Web Services has launched a new cloud-based data service that could help automakers remotely diagnose issues in their vehicles to prevent recalls and improve safety, as well as manage related data, the company told Reuters.

Called AWS IoT FleetWise, the latest tool in the company's newly branded AWS for Automotive portfolio of products and services for the transportation industry is being rolled out on Tuesday at Amazon.com's annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas.

FleetWise enables customers, including auto suppliers and transportation providers such as Lyft and Uber, to collect, organize and transfer vehicle data to the cloud, while standardizing different data formats to simplify data analysis, according to Mike Tzamaloukas, general manager of AWS for Automotive.

"As vehicles become more intelligent and advanced, the sheer amount of data produced from vehicles equipped with cameras, lidars and radars is growing exponentially," Tzamaloukas said in an interview. FleetWise was developed to allow customers "to easily access fragmented data across the different fleet models and vehicle types," he added.

FleetWise also was designed to complement data-driven services offered by automakers, including General Motors Co's OnStar and Ford Motor Co's Ford Pro Intelligence, he said.

The new service joins a broad range of in-vehicle and cloud-to-vehicle offerings from AWS for Automotive and 185 business partners, according to Dean Phillips, worldwide tech leader for the business unit.

With a greater focus on the industry's growing shift to software-defined vehicles and systems, "we're trying to make it simpler and easier for our customers to discover solutions to their problems," he said, citing development of self-driving cars to "digital customer engagement," including streamed services.

The AWS portfolio includes cloud-based computing, data storage, analytics and application development.

While Amazon does not break out the value of its automotive cloud services business, the company's AWS unit continues to grow.

In 2020, AWS reported operating profit of $13.5 billion on sales of $45.4 billion, up 47% and 30% respectively from the previous year. Through the first nine months of 2021, despite the ongoing pandemic and global supply chain disruptions, AWS' growth was even more robust: $13.2 billion in operating profit on $44.4 billion in sales, nearly matching its full-year results in 2020.

According to Synergy Research Group, more than 60% of the $45 billion in enterprise cloud services spending in the third quarter was funneled to three large tech companies: Alphabet Inc's Google, with 10%, Microsoft, with 20%, and AWS with 33%.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.02% 2851.71 Delayed Quote.66.07%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.37% 3513.9001 Delayed Quote.9.35%
LYFT, INC. -4.46% 40.01 Delayed Quote.-14.88%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.52% 331.51 Delayed Quote.51.35%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 039 M - -
Net cash 2021 38 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 87,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 806 B 1 806 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 561,57 $
Average target price 4 113,26 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.9.35%1 806 242
JD.COM, INC.0.01%136 548
ETSY, INC.58.21%35 686
WAYFAIR INC.18.47%27 967
MOMO.COM INC.268.85%10 876
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-14.06%10 148