    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:08 2022-12-19 pm EST
85.42 USD   -2.78%
11:45aAmazon on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:21aCarrier Global, Amazon Web Services Sign Deal to Launch More Digital Offerings in Marketplace
MT
09:19aEvercore ISI Lowers Amazon's Price Target to $150 From $170, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Amazon on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

12/19/2022 | 11:45am EST
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is currently at $85.16, down $2.70 or 3.07%


--Would be a new 2022 closing low

--Would be lowest close since March 16, 2020, when it closed at $84.46

--Off 1.6% from its 2020 pandemic closing low set on March 12, 2020 of $83.83

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 7.93% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 6, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 6, 2022, when it fell 8.59%

--Down 11.79% month-to-date

--Down 48.92% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2000, when it fell 79.56%

--Down 54.36% from its all-time closing high of $186.57 on July 8, 2021

--Down 49.03% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 20, 2021), when it closed at $167.08

--Down 50.22% from its 52-week closing high of $171.07 on Dec. 23, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $85.06; lowest intraday level since March 17, 2020, when it hit $84.46

--Down 3.19% at today's intraday low

--Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Eighth worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Third most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 11:23:10 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1144ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.85% 85.3372 Delayed Quote.-47.30%
NASDAQ 100 -1.07% 11124.1 Real-time Quote.-31.11%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.15% 10583.88 Real-time Quote.-31.57%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -899 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -915x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 896 B 896 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 87,86 $
Average target price 141,69 $
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-47.30%896 317
JD.COM, INC.-19.24%88 592
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.24.82%31 332
COUPANG, INC.-44.96%28 626
ETSY, INC.-42.30%15 877
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED22.15%13 972