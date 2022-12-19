Amazon on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is currently at $85.16, down $2.70 or 3.07%

--Would be a new 2022 closing low

--Would be lowest close since March 16, 2020, when it closed at $84.46

--Off 1.6% from its 2020 pandemic closing low set on March 12, 2020 of $83.83

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 7.93% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 6, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 6, 2022, when it fell 8.59%

--Down 11.79% month-to-date

--Down 48.92% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2000, when it fell 79.56%

--Down 54.36% from its all-time closing high of $186.57 on July 8, 2021

--Down 49.03% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 20, 2021), when it closed at $167.08

--Down 50.22% from its 52-week closing high of $171.07 on Dec. 23, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $85.06; lowest intraday level since March 17, 2020, when it hit $84.46

--Down 3.19% at today's intraday low

--Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Eighth worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Third most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:23:10 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1144ET