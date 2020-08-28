Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon orders 1,800 Mercedes-Benz electric vans for European deliveries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 03:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Amazon logistics center in Lauwin-Planque

Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it had ordered 1,800 electric vans from Mercedes-Benz for its European delivery fleet, as part of the online retailer's plans to run a carbon neutral business by 2040.

A majority of the electric vehicles from Daimler AG's car and vans division will go into service this year, the company said, adding that it had ordered 1,200 of Mercedes-Benz's larger eSprinter models and 600 of the midsize eVitos.

The order is the largest for Mercedes-Benz's electric vehicles to date and includes 800 vans for Germany and 500 for the United Kingdom.

It is dwarfed, however, by Amazon's recent order for 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian Automotive LLC, a startup it has invested in.

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said in a statement the Daimler agreement was part of the retailer's "journey to build the most sustainable transportation fleet in the world."

Mercedes-Benz on Friday joined The Climate Pledge, started by Amazon last year, which calls on signatories to be net zero carbon across their businesses by 2040. The automaker has previously said it was aiming to have a carbon neutral fleet by 2039.

In 2018, Amazon became the biggest customer of Mercedes' non-electric Sprinter vans, securing 20,000 vehicles for delivery contractors.

"Moving forward, we are prioritizing the addition of electric vehicles," Ross Rachey, Amazon's director of global fleet and products for last-mile delivery told Reuters.

Other delivery companies are pushing for more electric fleets. In January United Parcel Service Inc said it was ordering 10,000 delivery trucks from UK-based Arrival Ltd.

Daimler's rivals are also working on bringing electric vans to market. Ford Motor Co plans an all-electric version of its Transit van in North America in 2022, and General Motors Co aims to start production of an electric van in late 2021.

By Nick Carey and Jeffrey Dastin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.22% 3400 Delayed Quote.84.00%
DAIMLER AG -0.42% 42.855 Delayed Quote.-12.90%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.32% 6.91 Delayed Quote.-25.70%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.71% 29.69 Delayed Quote.-18.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:30aAMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
AQ
03:24aAmazon orders 1,800 Mercedes-Benz electric vans for European deliveries
RE
03:15aAMAZON COM : Buys Record 1,800 Electric Vans From Mercedes
DJ
03:02aAMAZON COM : Mercedes-Benz Joins The Climate Pledge and Delivers More Than 1,800..
BU
02:48aIn wake of shootings, retailers respond to consumer interest in Black-owned b..
RE
02:37aFeel-good hit 'Fall Guys' knocks out the competition on PlayStation, PC
RE
01:00aU.S. big tech dominates stock market after monster rally, leaving investors o..
RE
12:45aFuture Enterprises to seal Reliance Retail deal on Saturday - ET
RE
12:28aU.S. big tech dominates stock market after monster rally, leaving investors o..
RE
08/27EXCLUSIVE : Facebook says Apple rejected its attempt to tell users about App Sto..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 368 B - -
Net income 2020 15 937 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 109x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 703 B 1 703 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,49x
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 3 668,59 $
Last Close Price 3 400,00 $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.84.00%1 703 025
JD.COM, INC.125.09%125 433
WAYFAIR INC.266.59%32 248
ETSY, INC.176.23%15 144
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL76.95%10 416
MONOTARO CO., LTD.46.60%9 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group