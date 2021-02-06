Amazon orders hundreds of trucks that run on natural gas

(Updates to lead with details of truck order; adds details on
Feb 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has ordered
hundreds of trucks that run on compressed natural gas as it
tests ways to shift its U.S. fleet away from heavier polluting
trucks, the company told Reuters on Friday.
The coronavirus pandemic caused delivery activity to surge
in 2020, with truck volumes exceeding 2019 levels on average
while passenger car traffic fell. But that increase in road
activity means more pollution, as heavier-duty trucks emit
higher levels of greenhouse gases than passenger vehicles.
Transportation companies are building their stable of
electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions. Much of the
nation's freight is delivered via medium- and heavy-duty trucks,
which account for more than 20% of the industry's greenhouse gas
emissions even though they make up less than 5% of the road
fleet, according to U.S. federal data.
"Amazon is excited about introducing new sustainable
solutions for freight transportation and is working on testing a
number of new vehicle types including electric, CNG and others,"
the company said in a statement.
Amazon has ordered more than 700 compressed natural gas
class 6 and class 8 trucks so far, according to the company.
The online retailer's sales rose 38% in 2020; it plans to
run a carbon neutral business by 2040.
The engines, supplied by a joint venture between Cummins Inc
and Vancouver-based Westport Fuel Systems Inc,
are to be used for Amazon's heavy duty trucks that run from
warehouses to distribution centers. More than 1,000 engines that
can operate on both renewable and non-renewable natural gas have
been ordered by the supplier, according to a source familiar
with the situation.
Natural gas emits approximately 27% less carbon dioxide when
burned compared with diesel fuel, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
Electric-powered motors are considered less viable for
heavy-duty trucks than for the average passenger vehicle.
In 2019, Amazon ordered 100,000 electric vans from startup
Rivian Automotive LLC. The first of those vans, to be used for
last-mile delivery to customers, are to be delivered this year.
The company also ordered 1,800 electric vans from Mercedes-Benz
for its European delivery fleet.
Other transportation companies are also experimenting with
ways to reduce emissions.
In 2019, United Parcel Service Inc announced plans
to buy more than 6,000 natural gas-powered trucks over three
years and step up purchases of renewable natural gas (RNG) as
part of a $450 million investment to reduce the environmental
impact of its 123,000-vehicle fleet.
RNG and natural gas from fossil fuel are both methane gases
and can be used interchangeably. RNG is derived from decomposing
organic matter such as cow manure on dairy farms, discarded food
in landfills and human waste in water treatment plants. It also
prevents naturally occurring methane - a powerful greenhouse gas
- from being released into the environment.
Amazon shares were down 0.1% in post-close trading. Shares
of Cummins rose 4%, while the U.S.-listed shares of Canada-based
Westport surged, gaining 47% in the aftermarket session.
