Amazon overhauls delivery network, seeking faster delivery, profits -WSJ

The online retailer's efforts have helped reduce delivery times, transformed inventory management and changed the search results customers see on its flagship e-commerce website, the report added citing executives, analysts and sellers who list their items on Amazon.

At a time of slack consumer demand, other online retailers have also been making efforts to slash costs for home delivery and returns.

Amazon this week said it was offering U.S. customers $10 to pick up a purchase rather than have it shipped to a home address. As the company tightens its belt after a period of explosive growth, it has made numerous moves to reduce delivery-related costs across the company.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru)