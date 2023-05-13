Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-12 pm EDT
110.26 USD   -1.71%
10:57aAmazon overhauls delivery network, seeking faster delivery, profits -WSJ
RE
05/12Indexes slip with tech-related shares; consumer sentiment drops
RE
05/12Sector Update: Tech Stocks Dropping Friday Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Amazon overhauls delivery network, seeking faster delivery, profits -WSJ

05/13/2023 | 10:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Amazon logo at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has overhauled its logistics network to reduce how far a package travels, in a push to move goods faster and more profitably, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The online retailer's efforts have helped reduce delivery times, transformed inventory management and changed the search results customers see on its flagship e-commerce website, the report added citing executives, analysts and sellers who list their items on Amazon.

At a time of slack consumer demand, other online retailers have also been making efforts to slash costs for home delivery and returns.

Amazon this week said it was offering U.S. customers $10 to pick up a purchase rather than have it shipped to a home address. As the company tightens its belt after a period of explosive growth, it has made numerous moves to reduce delivery-related costs across the company.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.71% 110.26 Delayed Quote.33.55%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. -0.07% 168.5 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
10:57aAmazon overhauls delivery network, seeking faster delivery, profits -WSJ
RE
05/12Indexes slip with tech-related shares; consumer sentiment drops
RE
05/12Sector Update: Tech Stocks Dropping Friday Afternoon
MT
05/12Amazon.com's UK Workers Apply for Formal Union Recognition
MT
05/12WEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
05/12Amazon Launches New Configuration for Database Platform
MT
05/12Investors are still confused by all the mixed signals
MS
05/12Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon falls 68% in April, first major drop under Lula
RE
05/12Amazon's UK Staff Seeks Union Recognition Amid Pay Dispute
MT
05/12North American Morning Briefing: Hopes of Easing US-Chin..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 560 B - -
Net income 2023 15 700 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 71,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 131 B 1 131 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
EV / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 541 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 110,26 $
Average target price 138,47 $
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.33.55%1 131 307
JD.COM, INC.-37.11%55 297
COUPANG, INC.9.11%28 540
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.72%21 490
ETSY, INC.-20.96%11 679
ALLEGRO.EU S.A.40.77%8 976
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer