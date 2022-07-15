Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 15/07/2022 BST
113.55 USD   +2.64%
07/15Amazon pauses work on six new U.S. office buildings to weigh hybrid work needs
RE
07/15Recession fears loom over U.S. value stocks
RE
07/15Netflix back up after streaming issues
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon pauses work on six new U.S. office buildings to weigh hybrid work needs

07/15/2022 | 11:50pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Amazon logo is displayed outside LDJ5 sortation center in New York City

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is pausing the construction of six new office buildings in Bellevue and Nashville to reevaluate the designs to suit hybrid work, the tech giant said on Friday.

The pausing and delay of construction will not affect Amazon's hiring plans, a company spokesperson said, reiterating the firm's proposal to create 25,000 jobs in Bellevue and another 5,000 in Nashville.

"The pandemic has significantly changed the way people work ... Our offices are long-term investments and we want to make sure that we design them in a way that meets our employees' needs in the future," said John Schoettler, vice president of Global Real Estate and Facilities at Amazon.

Separately, Bloomberg News reported on Friday that Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Amazon have pulled back on their office expansion plans in New York City. (https://bit.ly/3PvFMeD)

Meta has decided not to take an additional 300,000 square feet of space at 770 Broadway, a building near Astor Place where it is already located and Amazon has cut down the amount of space it intended to lease from JPMorgan Chase & Co at Hudson Yards, the report said.

"There are often a number of reasons why we wouldn't proceed with a particular deal, including office utilization. The past few years have brought new possibilities around the ways we connect and work," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters without confirming or denying the report.

"We remain firmly committed to New York and look forward to opening the Farley in the coming months," the spokesperson added.

Amazon declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.64% 113.55 Delayed Quote.-31.89%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 4.21% 164.7 Delayed Quote.-51.03%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
07/15Amazon pauses work on six new U.S. office buildings to weigh hybrid work needs
RE
07/15Recession fears loom over U.S. value stocks
RE
07/15Netflix back up after streaming issues
RE
07/15Meta Platforms, Amazon Scale Back on NYC Office Expansions, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
07/15Medtronic to Expand Colon Cancer Screening Program With Support From Amazon Web Service..
MT
07/15Barclays Adjusts Amazon.com's Price Target to $195 from $212, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
07/15Amazon.com to Launch Drone Delivery Service in Texas
MT
07/15Amazon Expanding Drone Delivery to Texas
DJ
07/15AMAZON COM : legal team helps prevent and correct wrongful convictions
PU
07/15SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Friday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 523 B - 441 B
Net income 2022 7 503 M - 6 321 M
Net cash 2022 38 449 M - 32 391 M
P/E ratio 2022 155x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 155 B 1 155 B 973 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 113,55 $
Average target price 174,05 $
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-33.64%1 125 595
JD.COM, INC.-12.89%93 261
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.08%25 691
COUPANG, INC.-51.50%25 115
ETSY, INC.-63.58%10 135
MONOTARO CO., LTD.5.60%7 818