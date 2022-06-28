Log in
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:02 2022-06-28 pm EDT
107.27 USD   -5.26%
Amazon places purchase limit on emergency contraceptive pills

06/28/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
June 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has placed a temporary purchase limit of three units per week on emergency contraceptive pills, the company said on Tuesday.

The move comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.

Women with unwanted pregnancies in the country now may face the choice of traveling to another state where the procedure remains legal and available, buying abortion pills online, or having a potentially dangerous illegal abortion.

The court's ruling led to a temporary spike in demand for over-the counter emergency contraceptive pills, known as Plan B, which are taken within days of sexual intercourse.

Pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp on Tuesday said it was in the process of removing the purchase limits over the next 24 hours, which it had implemented earlier following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Walgreens Boots Alliance said it had no purchase limit in place for Plan B pills at this time. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -5.09% 107.45 Delayed Quote.-30.15%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. -2.90% 40.97 Delayed Quote.-20.15%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 524 B - -
Net income 2022 7 934 M - -
Net cash 2022 42 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 143x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 152 B 1 152 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 113,22 $
Average target price 176,01 $
Spread / Average Target 55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-30.15%1 184 912
JD.COM, INC.-8.65%97 799
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.9.36%24 114
COUPANG, INC.-56.06%22 753
ETSY, INC.-61.81%10 630
OCADO GROUP PLC-48.12%8 713