Amazon announced on Monday that it plans to invest more than €1.4bn in the Netherlands by 2027, a decision that the American internet giant presents as a sign of its confidence in the strength of the Dutch economy.



This amount, the largest ever released by the Seattle-based group since its arrival in the country in 2020, will be devoted in particular to its online infrastructure division Amazon Web Services (AWS), but also to its e-commerce activities, with the aim of boosting sales for its SME partners in the Netherlands and internationally.



According to Amazon, the approximately 4,500 SMEs selling their products on its Dutch platform Amazon.nl generate around 60% of total sales.



However, 90% of them ship their items to 170 countries, the group says, with 75% going to European Union countries such as Germany, France, the US, the UK, and Italy, it adds.



Amazon says it currently employs around 1,000 people in the country, spread across its offices in Amsterdam and The Hague and its logistics center in Rozenburg.