On Thursday evening, Amazon reported Q3 2025 EPS of $1.95, up 36% year-on-year, significantly beating market consensus despite stable operating profit of $17.4bn.



Excluding two exceptional items, related respectively to a legal settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and planned layoff costs, its operating profit would have increased by 25% to $21.7bn.



The tech giant's revenues rose 13% to $180.2bn (+12% excluding currency effects), driven by both online commerce (+11% in North America, +14% internationally) and Amazon Web Services (+20%).



"AWS has been growing at an unprecedented rate since 2022. We continue to see strong demand in the areas of AI and core infrastructure, and we are focused on accelerating capacity," said CEO Andy Jassy.



For the last three months of 2025, Amazon expects operating income of between $21bn and $26bn, compared to $21.2bn a year earlier, with revenue of between $206bn and $213bn, up 10% to 13%.