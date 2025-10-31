On Thursday evening, Amazon reported Q3 2025 EPS of $1.95, up 36% year-on-year, significantly beating market consensus despite stable operating profit of $17.4bn.
Excluding two exceptional items, related respectively to a legal settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and planned layoff costs, its operating profit would have increased by 25% to $21.7bn.
The tech giant's revenues rose 13% to $180.2bn (+12% excluding currency effects), driven by both online commerce (+11% in North America, +14% internationally) and Amazon Web Services (+20%).
"AWS has been growing at an unprecedented rate since 2022. We continue to see strong demand in the areas of AI and core infrastructure, and we are focused on accelerating capacity," said CEO Andy Jassy.
For the last three months of 2025, Amazon expects operating income of between $21bn and $26bn, compared to $21.2bn a year earlier, with revenue of between $206bn and $213bn, up 10% to 13%.
Amazon.com, Inc. is one of the world leaders in on-line distribution of products to the general public. The group also operates a marketplace activity, allowing individuals and distribution companies to conduct their purchase and selling transactions for goods and services. The activity is organized around three families of products and services:
- electronic and computer products: toys, cameras, computers, laptops and peripherals, TVs, stereo systems, readers, wireless communication products, etc. Amazon.com also offers kitchen and garden equipment, clothing, beauty products, etc.;
- cultural products: books, musical products, video games and DVDs;
- other: primarily Internet interface and application development services.
Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (52.7%) and sales of products (47.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (69.3%), Germany (6.5%), the United Kingdom (5.9%), Japan (4.7%), and other (13.6%).
