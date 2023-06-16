Advanced search
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon's $1.7 Billion Takeover of iRobot Cleared by UK Regulator

06/16/2023 | 05:55am EDT
By Joe Hoppe


The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority on Friday said it has cleared Amazon.com's proposed $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot Corp.

The regulator, which had launched an initial formal investigation in April into the takeover of the Roomba maker, concluded that the deal wouldn't lead to competition concerns in the U.K.

The deal remains under regulatory review in other jurisdictions. In September, iRobot said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission formally requested documents from both companies explaining the deal's purpose and rationale. A securities filing by iRobot said both companies would cooperate with the FTC's investigation.

After an investigation, which typically takes up to a year, the FTC can sue to block a merger, seek concessions such as divestitures or decline to take action, allowing a deal to close.

"We're working cooperatively with the relevant regulators in their review of the merger," an Amazon spokesperson said at the time.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-23 0554ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.55% 127.11 Delayed Quote.51.32%
IROBOT CORPORATION -0.02% 42.08 Delayed Quote.-12.57%
