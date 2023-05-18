Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:46 2023-05-17 pm EDT
115.30 USD   -0.18%
12:39aEuropean Telcos Want Big Tech to Share 5G Rollout Costs in Draft Proposal
MT
12:10aAmazon's Cloud Business to Invest More Than $12 Billion in India by 2030
DJ
12:01aMeta Platforms to Pay Record Fine for Facebook's Transatlantic Data Transfers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Amazon's Cloud Business to Invest More Than $12 Billion in India by 2030

05/18/2023 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ben Otto


Amazon.com's cloud-computing business plans to spend 1.056 trillion Indian rupees (US$12.81 billion) to expand its data-center infrastructure in India by 2030, part of long-term efforts to boost the global reach of its cloud services.

Amazon Web Services, the Seattle-based tech giant's cloud-computing arm, said Thursday that the move would support about 131,700 full-time jobs in India's data-center supply chain annually.

The move comes after AWS's investment of about INR309 billion in the world's most populous nation from 2016 to 2022, used in part to launch two data-center infrastructure regions in Mumbai and Hyderabad that allow customers to securely store data in India and run workloads with low latency.

AWS said it has hundreds of thousands of customers in India, including government entities such as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, large companies including Axis Bank and HDFC Life, and others in public, private and nonprofit sectors.

AWS is the largest cloud-computing provider in the U.S., providing services that allow customers, including many large businesses, to rent computing, storage and network capabilities.

The company has been expanding its overseas footprint, including other regions of Asia. In October, it unveiled plans to invest more than $5 billion in Thailand over 15 years, and in March it said it would invest $6 billion in nearby Malaysia over roughly the same span.


Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 0009ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.85% 115.5 Delayed Quote.35.00%
AXIS BANK LIMITED -0.30% 915 End-of-day quote.-2.02%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD 1.34% 27.205 Delayed Quote.12.26%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
12:39aEuropean Telcos Want Big Tech to Share 5G Rollout Costs in Draft Proposal
MT
12:10aAmazon's Cloud Business to Invest More Than $12 Billion in India by 2030
DJ
12:01aMeta Platforms to Pay Record Fine for Facebook's Transatlantic Data Transfers
MT
05/17Amazon's cloud unit to invest $13 billion in India by 2030
RE
05/17Amazon's cloud unit to invest $12.7 billion in India by 2030
RE
05/17Brazil environment agency rejects Petrobras' request to drill at Amazon
RE
05/17Brazil environment agency rejects Petrobras' request to drill at Amazon
RE
05/17Insider Sell: Amazon
MT
05/17Insider Sell: Amazon
MT
05/17Uruguayan fintech Dlocal posts jump in Q1 profit amid record payment volumes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 560 B - -
Net income 2023 15 700 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 75,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 185 B 1 185 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 541 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 115,50 $
Average target price 138,47 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.35.00%1 185 071
JD.COM, INC.-33.48%59 402
COUPANG, INC.7.68%28 177
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-26.42%21 299
ETSY, INC.-22.65%11 429
ALLEGRO.EU S.A.44.65%9 292
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer