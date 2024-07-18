By Dean Seal

Amazon.com said the latest Prime Day was its biggest shopping event ever, setting new records for sales and volumes.

The e-commerce giant's two-day event saw independent sellers, which are mostly small- and medium-sized businesses, selling more than 200 million items, the company said.

Amazon said this year's two-day Prime Day event was boosted by its new AI-powered shopping assistant, Rufus, which was launched in beta earlier this year and rolled out to Prime users.

This is Amazon's 10th Prime Day event, having first launched it in July 2015 to commemorate the website's 20th anniversary.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-24 0942ET