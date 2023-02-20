Amazon's Prime Video Extends Champions League Soccer Rights in Italy

By Adria Calatayud

Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime Video has extended rights to broadcast European soccer's top competition, the UEFA Champions League, in Italy for three more seasons until the 2026-27 season, the U.S. tech giant said Monday.

Prime Video will remain the exclusive broadcaster in Italy for the top-pick match on Wednesday and its package will include 18 exclusive matches a season from 2024, featuring an Italian team--if qualified--from the group stage to the semifinals, Amazon said.

Financial details weren't disclosed.

Amazon's video platform began streaming the Champions League in Italy and Germany during the 2021-22 season and will add coverage in the U.K. from the 2024-25 season, it said.

