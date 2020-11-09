Amazon's Prime Video makes live sports foray in India with cricket rights

NEW DELHI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's
Prime Video said on Tuesday it had acquired the rights for
broadcasting New Zealand Cricket matches in India, marking the
streaming service's first foray into live sports in its fastest
growing market.
As part of the deal between Amazon and the New Zealand
Cricket Board, Prime Video will exclusively stream all
international cricket matches played in New Zealand for both
men's and women's cricket, across all formats of the game
beginning late 2021 and through to the 2025-2026 season, the
company said in a statement.
"We are excited to add India's most loved game — cricket —
to our content selection for our Prime Video customers, and we
are thrilled to work with New Zealand Cricket on this endeavour
... and the cricketing rivalry between the two countries has
been fantastic," said Gaurav Gandhi, India head of Amazon Prime
Video.
The New Zealand cricket board earlier announced a six-year
domestic streaming deal with Spark Sport, which starts with
matches against West Indies at home, starting later this month.
Amazon has previously shown interest in the rights to
India's Premier League cricket, while Facebook had
narrowly lost out to Walt Disney Co-owned Star's
combined bid for TV and digital rights for the popular 20-over
tournament.
Globally, Amazon has bet big on sports as a way to bolster
its movie and originals catalogue. It live streams various
sports, including Thursday Night Football, the Premier League,
ATP Tour Events, and the U.S. Open tennis.
In India, Amazon competes with global rivals Disney and
Netflix Inc.
Its loyalty programme Prime, which gives customers faster
shipping and video and music streaming, costs 999 rupees
($13.51) for an annual subscription.
($1 = 73.9200 Indian rupees)
