MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon's Prime Video makes live sports foray in India with cricket rights

11/09/2020 | 11:14pm EST

NEW DELHI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video said on Tuesday it had acquired the rights for broadcasting New Zealand Cricket matches in India, marking the streaming service's first foray into live sports in its fastest growing market.

As part of the deal between Amazon and the New Zealand Cricket Board, Prime Video will exclusively stream all international cricket matches played in New Zealand for both men's and women's cricket, across all formats of the game beginning late 2021 and through to the 2025-2026 season, the company said in a statement.

"We are excited to add India's most loved game — cricket — to our content selection for our Prime Video customers, and we are thrilled to work with New Zealand Cricket on this endeavour ... and the cricketing rivalry between the two countries has been fantastic," said Gaurav Gandhi, India head of Amazon Prime Video.

The New Zealand cricket board earlier announced a six-year domestic streaming deal with Spark Sport, which starts with matches against West Indies at home, starting later this month.

Amazon has previously shown interest in the rights to India's Premier League cricket, while Facebook had narrowly lost out to Walt Disney Co-owned Star's combined bid for TV and digital rights for the popular 20-over tournament.

Globally, Amazon has bet big on sports as a way to bolster its movie and originals catalogue. It live streams various sports, including Thursday Night Football, the Premier League, ATP Tour Events, and the U.S. Open tennis.

In India, Amazon competes with global rivals Disney and Netflix Inc.

Its loyalty programme Prime, which gives customers faster shipping and video and music streaming, costs 999 rupees ($13.51) for an annual subscription.

($1 = 73.9200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Additional reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Rashmi Aich)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -5.06% 3143.74 Delayed Quote.70.13%
FACEBOOK INC -4.99% 278.77 Delayed Quote.35.82%
NETFLIX, INC. -8.59% 470.5 Delayed Quote.45.41%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 17 705 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 91,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 577 B 1 577 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,04x
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 821,74 $
Last Close Price 3 143,74 $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.70.13%1 661 484
JD.COM, INC.140.87%144 331
WAYFAIR INC.160.41%29 947
ETSY, INC.173.59%18 445
MONOTARO CO., LTD.109.37%13 993
ZOZO, INC.42.02%8 438
