  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42:09 2023-05-31 pm EDT
120.30 USD   -1.12%
03:36pAmazon's Ring to Pay $5.8 Million FTC Fine Over Alleged Privacy Violations
DJ
03:23pWalmart is raising wages for pharmacists, opticians in healthcare push
RE
03:15pAmazon.com Unit Ring to Pay $5.8 Million Fine to Federal Trade Commission for Violating Consumer Privacy
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon's Ring to Pay $5.8 Million FTC Fine Over Alleged Privacy Violations

05/31/2023 | 03:36pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Amazon's Ring doorbell division is paying the U.S. Federal Trade Commission a $5.8 million fine to settle a claim over an alleged surveillance of its customers, according to an FTC filing.

The U.S. regulator said Thursday that Ring, the front-door monitoring device acquired by the ecommerce giant in 2018, will be required to delete data products including models and algorithms derived from videos the FTC says it unlawfully reviewed.

It will also have to put in place a privacy and security program with novel safeguards on human review of videos.

Ring didn't impose any technical or procedural restrictions on employees being able to download, save or transfer surveillance videos of customers until July 2017, the FTC said.

The ecommerce company didn't train its employees on how to treat customer's sensitive video data until May 2018, the FTC added.

"Ring ignored information security considerations when management believed they would interfere with growth," the FTC said.

At 15:11 E.T., Amazon shares were down 1.4% to $199.97.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-23 1535ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 561 B - -
Net income 2023 16 165 M - -
Net cash 2023 24 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 78,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 248 B 1 248 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
EV / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 541 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 121,66 $
Average target price 138,12 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.42.99%1 248 275
JD.COM, INC.-42.81%50 285
COUPANG, INC.4.69%27 395
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-29.64%20 377
ETSY, INC.-31.13%10 175
ALLEGRO.EU S.A.40.55%8 808
