    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:48:29 2023-03-16 pm EDT
100.13 USD   +4.08%
12:42pAmazon's Twitch Taps President to Succeed Outgoing CEO
DJ
12:15pAmazon's Twitch Chief Executive Emmett Shear Reportedly Stepping Down
MT
12:02pTwitch CEO Emmett Shear to step down
RE
Amazon's Twitch Taps President to Succeed Outgoing CEO

03/16/2023 | 12:42pm EDT
By Dean Seal


The co-founder and chief executive of Twitch, Amazon.com Inc.'s live-streaming platform, is stepping down and will be succeeded by the platform's president.

CEO Emmett Shear said in a blog post on Thursday that he has decided to resign following the birth of his first child.

Dan Clancy, the president of Twitch, has been tapped to take over as chief executive.

Mr. Shear said he would remain at Twitch in an advisory role.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1241ET

10:33aJPMorgan Adjusts Amazon's Price Target to $135 From $142, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
09:56aAmazon Says EU Commission's EUR250 Million Tax Order Lacks Merit
MT
08:02aAmazon slams $265 million tax order as it seeks to get EU appeal thrown out
RE
06:15aNorth American Morning Briefing: Some Calm Restored for ..
DJ
03/15Stripe nearly halves valuation to $50 bln following $6.5 bln raise
RE
03/15New book "Homeless to Hopkins" by Christopher L. Smith, M.D. is released, an inspiratio..
AQ
03/15U.S. consumer finance watchdog opens inquiry into data brokers
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 558 B - -
Net income 2023 13 955 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 72,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 986 B 986 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 541 000
Free-Float 85,5%
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.14.52%985 786
JD.COM, INC.-29.91%61 685
COUPANG, INC.-12.24%22 905
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.14%22 504
ETSY, INC.-12.56%13 056
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-14.74%9 760