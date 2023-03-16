Amazon's Twitch Taps President to Succeed Outgoing CEO

By Dean Seal

The co-founder and chief executive of Twitch, Amazon.com Inc.'s live-streaming platform, is stepping down and will be succeeded by the platform's president.

CEO Emmett Shear said in a blog post on Thursday that he has decided to resign following the birth of his first child.

Dan Clancy, the president of Twitch, has been tapped to take over as chief executive.

Mr. Shear said he would remain at Twitch in an advisory role.

