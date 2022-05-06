Amazon's captive staff meetings on unions illegal, labor board official finds

May 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. labor board official believes
Amazon.com Inc violated federal law during mandatory
staff meetings it held in New York City to discourage
unionizing, a board spokesperson said on Friday, in what could
lead to a new legal precedent.
The Amazon Labor Union alleged the retailer forced workers
at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island to attend the so-called
captive audience trainings and said staff were threatened with
dismissals if they joined the ALU, according to an amended
complaint and an audio recording the union shared with Reuters.
The regional director of the Brooklyn-based office of the
National Labor Relations Board has found merit to the
allegations, in a potential first regarding captive-audience
practices, board spokesperson Kayla Blado said. If the parties
do not settle, the Brooklyn division will issue a complaint
against Amazon that could be litigated up to the NLRB at the
federal level.
The NLRB's Brooklyn region includes the borough of Staten
Island.
An Amazon manager in March told workers that if they voted
to organize, unions could bargain for a contract clause that
"would require Amazon to fire you if you don't want to join the
union and pay union dues," according to the recording the ALU
shared.
In a statement, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said,
"These allegations are false and we look forward to showing that
through the process." Mandatory meetings have been legal for
over 70 years and were commonly held by employers, Amazon said.
The NLRB precedent that the meetings are legal dates to the
1940s.
The New York warehouse elected to join the ALU within weeks
of the March incident, becoming the first Amazon facility to
vote to unionize in the United States. Amazon is contesting the
result.
Amazon's meetings have been a flashpoint for labor
organizers who for years sought to represent workers at the
second-largest U.S. private employer but lacked an equal venue
to counter the company's point of view.
Seth Goldstein, a pro bono attorney representing the ALU,
said, "We hope that Amazon will cease their meritless objections
to our overwhelming election victory and will instead focus on
ending their unlawful union-busting practices."
Last month, the NLRB's top lawyer, Jennifer Abruzzo, asked
the board to ban businesses from making workers attend
anti-union meetings, calling them inconsistent with employees'
freedom of choice. In a future case, Abruzzo said she would ask
the board to overturn the precedent that the meetings are legal.
President Joe Biden, considered the most pro-union U.S.
president in decades, last year appointed Abruzzo as general
counsel, a position independent from the five-member NLRB.
