  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Amazon.com, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
98.94 USD   +0.46%
Amazon's cloud computing unit plans to invest 2.5 billion euros in Spain, to support 1,300 jobs
RE
AWS Launches Infrastructure Region in Spain
BU
Arianespace to ramp up to full Ariane 6 rocket launch rate in 2026 - CEO
RE
Amazon's cloud computing unit plans to invest 2.5 billion euros in Spain, to support 1,300 jobs

11/16/2022 | 03:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker sorts delivery packages in a van outside an Amazon facility in Ahmedabad

MADRID (Reuters) - Amazon's cloud computing unit AWS plans to invest 2.5 billion euros ($2.60 billion) in Spain over the coming 10 years, supporting 1,300 full-time jobs in the country, the U.S.-based company said on Wednesday.

Amazon said its investment will add 1.8 billion euros to the Spanish gross domestic product.

($1 = 0.9600 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Emma Pinedo)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.46% 98.94 Delayed Quote.-40.65%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD 0.51% 27.36 Delayed Quote.-47.45%
