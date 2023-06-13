Amazon's cloud unit is considering AMD's new AI chips

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 (Reuters) - Amazon Web Services
, the world's largest cloud computing provider, is
considering using new artificial intelligence chips from
Advanced Micro Devices Inc, though it has not made a
final decision, an AWS executive told Reuters.
The remarks came during an AMD event where the chip company
outlined its strategy for the AI market, which is dominated by
rival Nvidia Corp.
Despite AMD disclosing some technical specifications for an
AI chip coming later this year that could in some ways beat
Nvidia's best current offerings on some metrics, the news sent
shares down after AMD did not disclose a flagship customer for
the chip.
In interviews with Reuters, AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su
outlined an approach to winning over major cloud computing
customers by offering a menu of all the pieces needed to build
the kinds of systems to power services similar to ChatGPT, but
letting customers pick and choose which they want, using
industry standard connections.
"We're betting that a lot of people are going to want
choice, and they're going to want the ability to customize what
they need in their data center," Su said.
While AWS has not made any public commitments to use AMD's
new MI300 chips in its cloud services, Dave Brown, vice
president of elastic compute cloud at Amazon, said AWS is
considering them.
"We're still working together on where exactly that will
land between AWS and AMD, but it's something that our teams are
working together on," Brown said. "That's where we've benefited
from some of the work that they've done around the design that
plugs into existing systems."
Nvidia does sell its chips piecemeal but is also asking
cloud providers if they are willing to offer an entire system
designed by Nvidia in a product called DGX Cloud. Oracle Corp
is Nvidia's first partner for that system.
Brown said AWS had declined to work with Nvidia on the DGX
Cloud offering.
"They approached us, we looked at the business model, and it
didn't make a lot of sense," Brown said.
Brown said that AWS prefers to design its own servers from
the ground up. AWS started selling Nvidia's H100 chip in March,
but as part of systems of its own design.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Kim
Coghill)