Amazon's cloud unit to invest $13 billion in India by 2030

May 18 (Reuters) - Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud
computing division of Amazon.com Inc, said on Thursday
it plans to invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($13 billion) in India
by 2030, doubling down on its past investments to cater to an
ever-growing demand.
The latest investment will be used to build its cloud
infrastructure in India and it will support over 100,000
full-time jobs annually, AWS said.
The company runs two data centers in the Indian subcontinent
- one in Mumbai which was launched in 2016, and another in
Hyderabad, which started in 2022.
AWS' total planned investment in India adds up to about
$16.4 billion by 2030, the company said in a statement.
The cloud platform offers more than 200 services, including
storage, robotics and artificial intelligence.
The proposed investment comes as India steps up efforts
to attract more big-ticket investments.
U.S. networking equipment maker Cisco Systems
earlier this month
said
it would start manufacturing from India to diversify its
global supply chain, while Apple Inc supplier Foxconn
will invest
$500 million to set up plants in the southern Indian state
of Telangana.
Separately, India's government has been nudging foreign
tech companies to store more of their data locally, a move seen
as New Delhi's attempt to gain stricter oversight of Big Tech
firms. The country is currently in the process of drafting a
cloud and data center policy to oversee the sector.
A host of global companies, including
Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google
are ramping up cloud investments in India, betting on the rising
digital consumption in one of the fastest-growing markets.
($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)
