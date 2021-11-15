Amazon's healthcare business has landed Hilton as a key customer

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has reached a
deal to sell virtual medical services to Hilton in the
United States, landing a marquee customer for its nascent
healthcare business.
The company declined to disclose financial terms of its
agreement with the hotel chain.
The world's biggest online retailer has looked to sign up
employers to Amazon Care, its on-demand health offering that
lets users message or video-chat clinicians and receive home
visits in some cities. Amazon piloted the service for its
employees around Seattle in 2019, and this summer it started
marketing Care nationwide to other companies.
The deal with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, which Reuters
is first to report, marks Amazon Care's first hospitality
customer and only its second disclosed client after fitness
maker Precor. It shows how the company is seeking to disrupt the
healthcare industry with a tried-and-true playbook.
Just as Amazon built data centers to satisfy its e-commerce
needs and later sold access to this infrastructure in what
became its cloud-computing business, so is Amazon looking to
profit from a healthcare service it built first for its workers'
benefit.
Kristen Helton, director of Amazon Care, said working with
Hilton's vast and diverse workforce of corporate and hotel-chain
employees represented a milestone.
"That's not an easy population to serve," she said in an
interview ahead of Reuters' Total Health conference Monday.
Hilton employed about 141,000 people globally as of Dec. 31,
2020. All its U.S. staff enrolled in a corporate health plan
will have Amazon Care as a benefit next year.
That means virtual meetings with clinicians from Care
Medical, a company focused on serving Amazon Care users. Amazon
also offers house calls in greater Seattle and the
Washington-Baltimore metro area, with plans to expand to Los
Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia and Boston.
Helton said employers' pandemic safety concerns and
recruiting needs during a labor shortage have contributed to
demand.
"Attracting and retaining talent is so critical for
businesses right now," she said.
Text chats via Amazon Care will be free to Hilton employees,
while provider video or home visits carry a small fee, she said;
Hilton pays for workers' access to care and for a portion of the
visit expenses. She declined further comment on pricing.
Rivals include Teladoc Health Inc. According to
Helton, Amazon is aiming to stand apart via hybrid virtual and
in-person care, plus an easy user experience and clearer costs.
"An area where we're very focused is bringing that
transparency back to the patient," she said.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, California; editing
by Diane Craft)