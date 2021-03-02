Amazon's new Polish site goes live as online competition grows

WARSAW, March 2 (Reuters) - Online retailer Amazon's new
Polish website went live on Tuesday morning, the company said,
marking a significant intensification of competition in the
country's booming e-commerce sector.
Amazon had said in January it would open a Polish
site to better serve local customers previously reliant on its
German version but did not set a date. The news had sent shares
in Polish e-commerce firm Allegro sharply lower on the
day.
On Tuesday, shares in Allegro were up 2.4% at 0923 GMT.
"We are thrilled to launch Amazon.pl and to be able to offer
Polish customers a selection of more than 100 million products,
including tens of thousands of products from local Polish
businesses," Alex Ootes, Vice President, European Expansion for
Amazon, said in a statement.
In a statement emailed to Reuters on Tuesday morning,
Allegro Chief Executive Francois Nuyts said "At Allegro, we
focus primarily on customers" but he did not directly refer to
the Amazon move.
Poland's growing e-commerce market was given a further boost
from online shopping during the pandemic and in October,
home-grown eBay rival, Allegro, enjoyed a buoyant stock market
debut, followed in January by parcel storage firm InPost
.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Michael
Kahn and Agnieszka Barteczko
Editing by Keith Weir and Louise Heavens)