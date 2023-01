The term loan will mature in 364 days with an option to extend for an additional 364 days and the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, Amazon said.

The company had about $35 billion in cash and cash equivalents and long-term debt of about $59 billion, at the end of the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)