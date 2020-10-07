Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon sends legal notice to India's Future Group over Reliance deal- ET Now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 11:33am EDT

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has sent a legal notice to a promoter of India's Future Group over the retailer's deal with Reliance Industries, ET Now reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

In August, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance said it would acquire the retail and wholesale business as well as the logistics and warehousing business of Future in a deal valued at $3.38 billion, including debt.

Amazon's investment in Future Group came with contractual rights, which includes a right of first refusal and a non-compete-like pact, a source told https://www.timesnownews.com/business-economy/companies/article/exclusive-amazon-sends-legal-notice-to-future-group-over-ril-deal/663797 ET Now, adding that this was the main reason why the legal notice was sent to Future Coupons.

Amazon, in its legal notice, cited a contract arrangement that included "a restricted list" of companies Future was not supposed to enter deals with, according to the report.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Amazon last year acquired a 49% stake in Future Coupons Ltd, which owns a 7.3% interest in the retail group that operates more than 1,500 stores in India, including grocery chain Big Bazaar. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.04% 3166.5 Delayed Quote.67.76%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED -1.89% 88.25 Delayed Quote.-73.68%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 2.13% 2257.5 Delayed Quote.47.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
11:46aAmazon sends legal notice to India's Future Group over Reliance deal - ET Now
RE
11:38aAmazon Accused of Using 'Monopoly Power' in Rise as E-Commerce Gatekeeper
DJ
11:33aAmazon sends legal notice to India's Future Group over Reliance deal- ET Now
RE
11:32aFACTBOX-What is QAnon and how are social media sites taking action on it?
RE
11:30aBoom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrier
RE
10:33aEXCLUSIVE : Google faces new antitrust case in India over abuse in smart TVs mar..
RE
10:07aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : New iPhone 5G, Facebook bans QAnon groups
09:08aLowe's to spend another $100 million in bonuses for hourly staff
RE
06:38aAMAZON COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06:28aGoogle faces new antitrust case in India over abuse in smart TVs market-sourc..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 369 B - -
Net income 2020 16 212 M - -
Net cash 2020 51 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 98,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 553 B 1 553 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 733,14 $
Last Close Price 3 099,96 $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.67.76%1 552 738
JD.COM, INC.117.68%119 675
WAYFAIR INC.227.28%28 213
ETSY, INC.203.75%16 057
MONOTARO CO., LTD.80.98%12 444
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL41.79%9 056
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group