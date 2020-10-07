Amazon sends legal notice to India's Future Group over Reliance deal- ET Now

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has sent a legal
notice to a promoter of India's Future Group over the retailer's
deal with Reliance Industries, ET Now reported on
Wednesday, citing sources.
In August, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance said it would acquire
the retail and wholesale business as well as the logistics and
warehousing business of Future in a deal valued at $3.38
billion, including debt.
Amazon's investment in Future Group came with contractual
rights, which includes a right of first refusal and a
non-compete-like pact, a source told https://www.timesnownews.com/business-economy/companies/article/exclusive-amazon-sends-legal-notice-to-future-group-over-ril-deal/663797
ET Now, adding that this was the main reason why the legal
notice was sent to Future Coupons.
Amazon, in its legal notice, cited a contract arrangement
that included "a restricted list" of companies Future was not
supposed to enter deals with, according to the report.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
Amazon last year acquired a 49% stake in Future Coupons Ltd,
which owns a 7.3% interest in the retail group that operates
more than 1,500 stores in India, including grocery chain Big
Bazaar.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)