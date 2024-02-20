Feb 20 (Reuters) - Amazon is set to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance effective Feb. 26, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru)
