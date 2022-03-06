Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq  -  03/22 04:00:00 pm
2912.82 USD   -1.53%
01:04aAmazon shareholders call for tax transparency - FT
RE
03/04AMAZON COM : Celebrate women-owned small businesses in Amazon's stores
PU
03/04AMAZON COM : assistance in Ukraine
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon shareholders call for tax transparency - FT

03/06/2022 | 01:04am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York

(Reuters) - Twenty-four Amazon investors are calling on the tech giant to increase transparency in tax disclosures and adopt a new reporting standard, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Investors are trying to get a shareholder resolution demanding a new tax reporting standard brought at the company's annual meeting this year, FT said, citing a letter which will be sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week.

"Aggressive tax practices can expose a company -- and its investors -- to increased scrutiny from tax authorities, adjustment risks, and increase their vulnerability to changes in tax rules as countries look to protect their tax bases from deleterious practices," investors said in the letter seen by FT.

The investors, which include asset managers Nordea, Royal London and several large European and U.S. pension funds, will require Amazon to issue a transparency report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) tax standard, according to the newspaper.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter was signed by more than 100 groups, including the New York City Office of the Comptroller and UK's largest private pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme, the FT report said.

In December, Greater Manchester Pension Fund and Oblate International Pastoral Investment Trust also filed a shareholder proposal urging Amazon to implement the new GRI Tax Standard, including public country-by-country reporting of financial, tax and worker information.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.53% 2912.82 Delayed Quote.-12.64%
NORDEA BANK ABP -7.59% 92.84 Delayed Quote.-15.98%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 541 B - -
Net income 2022 24 856 M - -
Net cash 2022 71 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 60,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 482 B 1 482 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-12.64%1 482 172
JD.COM, INC.-9.25%98 179
ETSY, INC.-30.77%19 254
WAYFAIR INC.-34.30%13 116
MONOTARO CO., LTD.8.49%9 741
ZOZO, INC.-11.28%8 324