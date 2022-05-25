Log in
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/25 02:02:02 pm EDT
2133.45 USD   +2.47%
01:42pAmazon shareholders nix warehouse working conditions audit
AQ
01:25pAmazon shareholders vote against investor-led proposals
RE
01:08pWall Street mixed with Fed minutes in focus
RE
Amazon shareholders vote against investor-led proposals

05/25/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
Potential job applicants line up to register for

(Adds comments by CEO, company background, changes dateline from LONDON/BOSTON)

BOSTON/NEW YORK May 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc shareholders on Wednesday voted against all investor-led resolutions that challenged the company's policies - including its use of plastics and certain concealment clauses in contracts - at the company's annual meeting.

A total of 15 investor resolutions were considered, including one introduced at the meeting. The figure was a record for the retail and cloud computing giant, as socially minded investors scrutinize its treatment of workers.

Investors voted for proposals to approve executive compensation, board members and a stock split.

The boost in the number of resolutions, which Amazon recommended investors vote against, comes as tech company shareholders push for more transparency on social issues such as pay equity, workplace culture and safety, and sustainability practices.

Antoine Argouges, CEO of activist investor Tulipshare, said in a statement that the company will continue its push for workers' rights at Amazon.

“Whilst we are disappointed that our proposal did not pass today, this vote was just the beginning in the fight for workers rights," Argouges said.

Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy defended the company’s record on safety and reviewed steps it has taken to reduce injury rates ranging from new anti-slip shoes to software meant to predict and prevent repetitive stress injuries.

He conceded that injury rates could be affected by the rapid hiring of new workers during the pandemic, including about 300,000 workers in 2021 alone. “When you hire a lot of people, your (injury) rates tend to go up,” he said.

The number of proposals also reflects changes under securities regulators appointed by U.S. President Joe Biden that have made it easier for investors to file proposals and more difficult for companies to convince regulators that these resolutions should not go to a shareholder vote. (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, Arriana McLymore in New York and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru Additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London Editing by Peter Henderson and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 526 B - -
Net income 2022 8 182 M - -
Net cash 2022 42 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 131x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 059 B 1 059 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 2 082,00 $
Average target price 3 660,91 $
Spread / Average Target 75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-37.56%1 059 156
JD.COM, INC.-29.24%75 751
COUPANG, INC.-56.13%22 718
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.19%18 860
ETSY, INC.-67.93%8 925
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-5.64%7 680