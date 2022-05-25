Amazon shareholders vote against investor-led proposals

(Adds comments by CEO, company background, changes dateline
BOSTON/NEW YORK May 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc
shareholders on Wednesday voted against all investor-led
resolutions that challenged the company's policies - including
its use of plastics and certain concealment clauses in contracts
- at the company's annual meeting.
A total of 15 investor resolutions were considered,
including one introduced at the meeting. The figure was a record
for the retail and cloud computing giant, as socially minded
investors scrutinize its treatment of workers.
Investors voted for proposals to approve executive
compensation, board members and a stock split.
The boost in the number of resolutions, which Amazon
recommended investors vote against, comes as tech company
shareholders push for more transparency on social issues such as
pay equity, workplace culture and safety, and sustainability
practices.
Antoine Argouges, CEO of activist investor Tulipshare, said
in a statement that the company will continue its push for
workers' rights at Amazon.
“Whilst we are disappointed that our proposal did not pass
today, this vote was just the beginning in the fight for workers
rights," Argouges said.
Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy defended the company’s
record on safety and reviewed steps it has taken to reduce
injury rates ranging from new anti-slip shoes to software meant
to predict and prevent repetitive stress injuries.
He conceded that injury rates could be affected by the rapid
hiring of new workers during the pandemic, including about
300,000 workers in 2021 alone. “When you hire a lot of people,
your (injury) rates tend to go up,” he said.
The number of proposals also reflects changes under
securities regulators appointed by U.S. President Joe Biden that
have made it easier for investors to file proposals and more
difficult for companies to convince regulators that these
resolutions should not go to a shareholder vote.
