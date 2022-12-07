Amazon shopping site back up after outage

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said it has
resolved an issue that prevented some users from accessing the
shopping site on Wednesday.
"We're sorry that some customers may have temporarily
experienced issues while shopping. We have resolved the issue,"
a company spokesperson told Reuters, but did not provide any
details on what caused the outage.
Earlier in the day, some users in the U.S. faced issues
accessing the shopping site. About 12,000 users reported issues
as of 10 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks
outages by collating status reports from a number of sources
including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Amazon's shares were down marginally amid a wider selloff in
stock markets.
(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri and Shounak Dasgupta)