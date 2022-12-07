Amazon shopping site back up after outage

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said it has resolved an issue that prevented some users from accessing the shopping site on Wednesday.

"We're sorry that some customers may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping. We have resolved the issue," a company spokesperson told Reuters, but did not provide any details on what caused the outage.

Earlier in the day, some users in the U.S. faced issues accessing the shopping site. About 12,000 users reported issues as of 10 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Amazon's shares were down marginally amid a wider selloff in stock markets. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shounak Dasgupta)