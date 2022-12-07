Advanced search
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
12:04 2022-12-07 pm EST
87.81 USD   -0.50%
11:58aWashington DC sues Amazon over withheld delivery driver tips
RE
11:54aAmazon shopping site back up after outage
RE
11:22aAmazon Ordered to Pay $3.5 Million in Penalties in France; Faces District of Columbia Lawsuit for Allegedly Stealing Delivery Driver Tips
MT
Amazon shopping site back up after outage

12/07/2022 | 11:54am EST
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said it has resolved an issue that prevented some users from accessing the shopping site on Wednesday.

"We're sorry that some customers may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping. We have resolved the issue," a company spokesperson told Reuters, but did not provide any details on what caused the outage.

Earlier in the day, some users in the U.S. faced issues accessing the shopping site. About 12,000 users reported issues as of 10 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Amazon's shares were down marginally amid a wider selloff in stock markets. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -825 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 052x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 900 B 900 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
