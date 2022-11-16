Advanced search
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30 2022-11-16 am EST
97.52 USD   -1.44%
11:12aAmazon starts cost cuts with layoffs at devices, services units
RE
07:49aPeloton Expands Partnership with Amazon in UK, Germany
MT
07:03aPeloton to sell exercise bikes on Amazon UK
RE
Amazon starts cost cuts with layoffs at devices, services units

11/16/2022 | 11:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is laying off employees in its devices and services units, America's second largest private employer informed its staff on Wednesday following recent reports that it would cut around 10,000 jobs.

The e-commerce giant did not share details on the number jobs it will cut or a time period.

Yet the announcement heralded a dramatic shift for a company known for its job creation and added shape to the latest layoffs in the technology sector.

The reduction covers the devices division that popularized speakers that consumers command through speech.

The retailer once aimed to make Alexa, its voice assistant that powers the devices, ubiquitous and present to place any shopping order, even though it was unclear how widely users have embraced it for more complex tasks than checking the news or weather.

News outlets including Reuters reported on Monday that cuts would amount to some 3% of Amazon's roughly 300,000 corporate workforce, leaving warehouse and transportation associates unaffected.

Some individuals working on Alexa took to networking site LinkedIn on Tuesday saying they have lost their jobs. The virtual assistant, a project inspired by a talking computer in science fiction show Star Trek, garnered headcount that grew to 10,000 people by 2019.

At the time, Amazon touted sales of more than 100 million Alexa devices, a figure it has not since refreshed publicly. Founder Jeff Bezos later said the company often sold Alexa devices at a discount and sometimes below cost.

While Amazon toiled to encode intelligent answers to any question Alexa might expect from users, Alphabet Inc's Google and Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI have had breakthroughs in chatbots that could respond like a human without any hand-holding.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif. and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.46% 98.92 Delayed Quote.-33.93%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.99% 97.0077 Delayed Quote.-40.65%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.18% 240.93 Delayed Quote.-28.18%
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 512 B - -
Net income 2022 -862 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 141x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 009 B 1 009 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 98,94 $
Average target price 142,33 $
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-40.65%1 009 352
JD.COM, INC.-22.25%85 071
COUPANG, INC.-34.55%34 043
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.4.80%26 107
ETSY, INC.-42.77%15 750
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-13.20%9 876