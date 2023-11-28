Atos announces a new strategic partnership agreement between its Eviden business line and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate their customers' co-creation of secure and sustainable AI-based industry solutions in the AWS marketplace.
This agreement aims to provide a multi-faceted program to help customers quickly access critical expertise for cloud and AI transformation projects and increase their time-to-value.
Through this strategic partnership, data-driven solutions will be created to address specific business challenges in key sectors such as financial services, automotive, energy, life sciences or the public sector.
Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Amazon: strategic partnership between Eviden and AWS
November 28, 2023 at 09:36 am EST
Share
Share
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correctionLegal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
© Cercle Finance - 2023