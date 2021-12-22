Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
if ($_GET["debug"]==1) echo "09:46:01
"?>
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon sues financial crime agency in latest twist of Indian battle

12/22/2021 | 09:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man inspects trucks before they enter an Amazon storage facility on the outskirts of Mumbai, India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is taking India's financial crime fighting agency to court, seeking to quash an investigation into one of its 2019 deals, a court filing seen by Reuters shows.

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has for months been probing Amazon's $200 million investment in India's Future Group for suspected violations of foreign investment laws.

The investment is at the centre of protracted legal battles, as Amazon has used the terms of that deal - and cited contract breaches by Future - to stall the $3.4 billion sale of the Indian company's retail assets to a rival.

In an 816-page filing, seen by Reuters, Amazon calls the investigation a "fishing and roving" inquiry, saying the ED had sought privileged legal advice and opinions from Amazon and other information not connected to the Future Group deal.

Multiple Amazon executives, including its India head, had been summoned by the ED in recent weeks and the investigation had caused "unnecessary harassment," the U.S. e-commerce giant said in its filing to the Delhi High Court on Dec. 21.

"The directions by the ED asking for disclosure of legally privileged documents and litigation privilege information is derogatory of the principles" laid out in Indian constitution, Amazon said in the filing, which is not public.

"The investigation is a fishing and roving exercise."

Amazon and the ED, which does not make details of its investigations public, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The case will likely be heard on Thursday.

The filing is the latest twist in the long-running dispute between Amazon and Future. Though India's antitrust body suspended their 2019 deal last week, saying Amazon had suppressed information when seeking approvals for it, the ED's probe is independent of that.

The dispute centres around three commercial agreements signed between Future and Amazon entities, which a Singapore arbitration panel - also hearing the dispute - has said must be read together when reviewing the transaction.

Future contends conflating the commercial agreements would effectively mean the deal violated Indian law.

Amazon's court filing contained a notice from the ED dated Feb. 19 which sought details of its investment in Future, including copies of agreements, bank account details and other related internal communication.

It also showed the ED is conducting a far wider probe, and had sought details of big vendors on Amazon's e-commerce website in India, including sales numbers for those that account for more than 5% of total sales on Amazon.in.

The notice came after a February Reuters investigation which found Amazon helped a small number of sellers prosper on its Indian platform, giving them discounted fees and using them to bypass foreign investment laws.

Amazon said at the time it was confident it complied with regulations and that it "does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace."

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.29% 3418 Delayed Quote.4.65%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.67% 6216.146 Real-time Quote.5.05%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
09:57aAmazon Reportedly Restores Cloud Services After Issues Caused by Power Outage
MT
09:54aAmazon sues financial crime agency in latest twist of Indian battle
RE
09:30aCrypto pioneer Justin Sun plans space trip with Blue Origin
RE
08:27aAMAZON COM : How Amazon delivers holiday magic to Mackinac Island, Michigan
PU
08:18aAmazon restores cloud services after power outage hits data center
RE
08:00aAWS down for some users on U.S. East coast
RE
12/21Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
RE
12/21Wedbush Bullish on Tech Stocks in 2022 Amid Easing Chip Shortage, M&A Increase
MT
12/21Amazon.com to Add Jobs at Phoenix Tech Hub in Arizona
MT
12/21Today on Wall Street: Investors buy the dip
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 068 M - -
Net cash 2021 38 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 83,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 729 B 1 729 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 408,34 $
Average target price 4 125,22 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.65%1 728 532
JD.COM, INC.-16.48%114 026
ETSY, INC.26.34%28 498
WAYFAIR INC.-9.42%21 384
MOMO.COM INC.234.69%10 732
ALLEGRO.EU SA-53.51%9 818