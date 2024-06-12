By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday that a federal court granted its investigators a court order to compel Amazon.com to hand over documents related to a probe focused on "potentially false or misleading claims" by the online retailer.

The Competition Bureau said its investigation is trying to determine whether Amazon's marketing practices potentially violate the country's antitrust laws as they pertain to deceptive advertising. The probe, it said, relates to claims made by Amazon "that may be influenced by reviews and ratings." This, in turn, affects how products are ranked and displayed on their website and mobile app, the bureau added.

"There is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time," the bureau said.

An Amazon spokesperson said the Seattle-based retailer is working with Canadian authorities, citing company efforts to deter fake or improperly incentivized reviews. Amazon "has long welcomed greater collaboration across the private and public sector to protect customers from bad actors," the company said.

In August 2020, Canada's antitrust watchdog said it launched an investigation into Amazon, with an initial focus on whether it was abusing its dominant position in the retail sector. A Competition Bureau spokesman said the probe on misleading advertising represents a separate investigation.

