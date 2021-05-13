Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon to Hire 75,000 People, With Average Starting Pay of More Than $17 an Hour

05/13/2021 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dave Sebastian

Amazon.com Inc. said it is hiring 75,000 people for its fulfillment and logistics network in the U.S. and Canada with an average starting pay of more than $17 an hour.

The e-commerce giant on Thursday said it would also offer sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000. New hires who come to the company already vaccinated for Covid-19 will get an additional $100, said Alicia Boler Davis, vice president of global customer fulfillment.

Amazon said locations with the most open roles include Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-21 0929ET

All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
09:30aAmazon to Hire 75,000 People, With Average Starting Pay of More Than $17 an H..
DJ
09:27aAMAZON COM  : to Hire 75,000 Fulfillment, Logistics Workers in US, Canada
MT
09:05aAMAZON  : Hiring 75,000 Employees Across Fulfillment and Transportation, With Av..
BU
09:04aAMAZON COM  : hiring 75,000 employees across fulfillment and transportation
PU
05:09a"MOTIVATION BEYOND COMPENSATION : 5 Keys to Employee Retention" Teaches Employer..
AQ
05/12AMAZON COM  : Insider Selling in Amazon.com (AMZN) Shares Continues
MT
05/12AMAZON COM  : NFL announces Prime Video's Thursday Night Football schedule
PU
05/12Hedge funds bet on subscription-based businesses, pharmacy and copper
RE
05/12US Stocks Down More Than 2% After April Inflation Spikes to Multi-Year High
MT
05/12CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Down More Than 2% After April Inflation Spikes to Multi..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 490 B - -
Net income 2021 28 466 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 973 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 57,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 590 B 1 590 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 4 238,46 $
Last Close Price 3 151,94 $
Spread / Highest target 74,5%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-1.01%1 589 598
JD.COM, INC.-18.94%110 006
WAYFAIR INC.32.72%31 227
ETSY, INC.-10.44%20 253
ALLEGRO.EU SA-38.21%14 232
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-7.16%11 058