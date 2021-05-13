Amazon to Hire 75,000 People, With Average Starting Pay of More Than $17 an Hour

By Dave Sebastian

Amazon.com Inc. said it is hiring 75,000 people for its fulfillment and logistics network in the U.S. and Canada with an average starting pay of more than $17 an hour.

The e-commerce giant on Thursday said it would also offer sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000. New hires who come to the company already vaccinated for Covid-19 will get an additional $100, said Alicia Boler Davis, vice president of global customer fulfillment.

Amazon said locations with the most open roles include Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.

