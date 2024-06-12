By Sherry Qin

Amazon.com will invest billions of dollars in Taiwan over the next 15 years to build data centers, the latest global technology company to boost its footprint in Asia to meet the region's growing cloud-service demand.

Amazon Web Services, the Seattle-based tech giant's cloud-computing arm, said late Tuesday that it will launch an AWS infrastructure region in Taiwan by early 2025.

The new infrastructure "will enable organizations to unlock the full potential of the cloud and build with AWS technologies like compute, storage, databases, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence," said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of infrastructure services at AWS.

AWS last month announced its plan to spend $9 billion to expand its cloud services in Singapore and in January unveiled plans to invest $15 billion in Japan to build cloud capacity.

