Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amazon.com, Inc.    AMZN

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 12/30 08:16:10 pm
3296.9000 USD   -0.76%
02:11pAmazon to acquire Wondery in podcast push
RE
01:28pAMAZON COM : to Buy Podcast Producer Wondery for Undisclosed Sum
MT
01:06pREFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on hopes of vaccine-fueled recovery
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon to acquire Wondery in podcast push

12/30/2020 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it would acquire podcast startup Wondery, aiming to beef up non-musical content on its Amazon Music app.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the firms were in deal talks, pegging Wondery at a valuation of more than $300 million.

Amazon is relatively a late entrant to the booming podcast space, a key area of focus for Spotify Technology, which has been investing in big names in an effort to become the Netflix of audio content.

Wondery, which houses popular podcasts like "Dirty John", "Dr. Death", and "Business Wars", has about 20 million monthly unique listeners, according to a Variety report.

Last month, Bloomberg News reported that both Apple Inc and Sony Music Entertainment have held talks about acquiring Wondery.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.46% 3306 Delayed Quote.79.78%
APPLE INC. -0.27% 134.505 Delayed Quote.86.19%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.54% 527.9 Delayed Quote.64.07%
SONY CORPORATION -1.01% 10285 End-of-day quote.38.97%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 0.33% 319.29 Delayed Quote.112.93%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
02:11pAmazon to acquire Wondery in podcast push
RE
01:28pAMAZON COM : to Buy Podcast Producer Wondery for Undisclosed Sum
MT
01:06pREFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on hopes of vaccine-fueled recovery
RE
12:54pANALYSIS : Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
RE
12:41pAMAZON COM : Wondery to join Amazon Music
PU
12:16pMICROSOFT : to Benefit for Years as Companies Accelerate Move to Cloud Platforms..
MT
08:15aGlobal Digital-Tax Detente Ends, as U.S. and France Exchange Blows
DJ
12/29Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
RE
12/29Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
RE
12/28U.S. to allow small drones to fly over people and at night
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 380 B - -
Net income 2020 18 123 M - -
Net cash 2020 44 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 95,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 667 B 1 667 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 798 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 3 826,74 $
Last Close Price 3 322,00 $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey P. Bezos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dave Clark Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Thomas O. Ryder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.79.78%1 666 817
JD.COM, INC.144.45%133 506
WAYFAIR INC.158.23%23 207
ETSY, INC.299.57%22 319
MONOTARO CO., LTD.79.61%13 030
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL20.43%8 189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ