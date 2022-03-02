Amazon to close all of its physical bookstores and '4-star' shops

March 2 - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday
told Reuters it plans to close all 68 of its physical book
stores, pop up shops and "4-star" stores in the United States
and United Kingdom, ending some of its longest-running
experiments in brick-and-mortar retail.
The company said physical retail remains an important way
for it to reach shoppers and it will continue to work on other
concepts, such as its recently announced fashion store in
greater Los Angeles and cashierless grocery stores.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto; Editing by Chris
Reese)