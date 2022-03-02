Log in
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon to close all of its physical bookstores and '4-star' shops

03/02/2022 | 01:30pm EST
March 2 - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday told Reuters it plans to close all 68 of its physical book stores, pop up shops and "4-star" stores in the United States and United Kingdom, ending some of its longest-running experiments in brick-and-mortar retail.

The company said physical retail remains an important way for it to reach shoppers and it will continue to work on other concepts, such as its recently announced fashion store in greater Los Angeles and cashierless grocery stores. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 541 B - -
Net income 2022 24 909 M - -
Net cash 2022 70 431 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 63,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 538 B 1 538 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 022,84 $
Average target price 4 129,06 $
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-9.34%1 538 155
JD.COM, INC.4.61%113 171
ETSY, INC.-28.05%20 011
WAYFAIR INC.-30.25%13 925
MONOTARO CO., LTD.8.30%9 708
ZOZO, INC.-6.13%8 793