Amazon: to open Amazon Web Services offices in Taiwan
June 12, 2024 at 02:43 am EDT
Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon company, has announced the launch of an AWS infrastructure region in Taiwan by early 2025.
The new AWS Asia-Pacific (Taipei) region will offer developers, startups, entrepreneurs and enterprises, as well as education, entertainment, financial services and non-profit organizations, greater choice to run their applications and serve end users from data centers located in Taiwan.
AWS plans to invest billions of dollars in Taiwan over the next 15 years.
' AWS is committed to helping customers of all sizes and industries accelerate their digital transformation with the highest levels of security and resilience available, ' said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of infrastructure services at AWS.
' The new AWS region in Taiwan will enable organizations to unlock the full potential of the cloud and create with AWS technologies such as compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to drive innovation and transform the way businesses and institutions serve their customers.'
With today's announcement, AWS plans to launch 21 additional availability zones and seven additional AWS regions in Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand and the AWS European sovereign cloud.
