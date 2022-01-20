Amazon to open fashion store where algorithms suggest what to try on

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's recipe for the
department store of the future includes algorithmic
recommendations and what one corporate director called "a magic
closet" in the fitting room.
The online retailer is making another push to grow its
fashion business, announcing on Thursday it will open its
first-ever apparel store this year, with a tech twist. "We
wouldn't do anything in physical retail unless we felt we could
significantly improve the customer experience," said Simoina
Vasen, a managing director.
At 30,000 square feet (2,787 sq meters), the planned "Amazon
Style" shop near Los Angeles is smaller than the typical
department store. Model items are on the racks, and customers
scan a code using Amazon's mobile app to select the color and
size they would like. To try on the clothes, which are stored in
the back, shoppers enter a virtual queue for a fitting room that
they unlock with their smartphone when it is ready.
Inside, the dressing room is "a personal space for you to
continue shopping without ever having to leave," Vasen said.
Each has a touchscreen letting shoppers request more items that
staff deliver to a secure, two-sided closet "within minutes,"
she said.
"It's like a magic closet with seemingly endless selection,"
Vasen said.
The touchscreens suggest items to shoppers too. Amazon keeps
a record of every good a customer scans so its algorithms
personalize clothing recommendations. Shoppers can fill out a
style survey as well. By the time they arrive in a fitting room,
employees have already deposited customers' requested items and
others that Amazon has picked.
Shoppers can opt out with a concierge's help, Amazon said.
Amazon has unveiled tech to help customers choose outfits
before https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-com-echolook-idUSKBN17S29V.
The company has surpassed Walmart Inc as the
most-shopped clothing retailer in the United States, according
to analyst research https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-com-brands-apparel/selling-with-the-enemy-why-rival-retailers-embrace-amazon-com-idUSKCN1RL0E7.
But it still has room to expand and compete with the likes
of Macy's Inc and Nordstrom Inc, which have opened
smaller-format stores. Amazon's lineup of physical grocery and
convenience shops have yet to upend brick-and-mortar retail.
The company's new store aims to attract a broad range of
shoppers with hundreds of brands, Vasen said, declining to name
examples.
It has hundreds of associates, and no cashier-less checkout
like some Amazon stores, Vasen said. Still, using a biometric
system known as Amazon One, customers can pay with a swipe of
their palm.
