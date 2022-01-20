Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amazon.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon to open fashion store where algorithms suggest what to try on

01/20/2022 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's recipe for the department store of the future includes algorithmic recommendations and what one corporate director called "a magic closet" in the fitting room.

The online retailer is making another push to grow its fashion business, announcing on Thursday it will open its first-ever apparel store this year, with a tech twist. "We wouldn't do anything in physical retail unless we felt we could significantly improve the customer experience," said Simoina Vasen, a managing director.

At 30,000 square feet (2,787 sq meters), the planned "Amazon Style" shop near Los Angeles is smaller than the typical department store. Model items are on the racks, and customers scan a code using Amazon's mobile app to select the color and size they would like. To try on the clothes, which are stored in the back, shoppers enter a virtual queue for a fitting room that they unlock with their smartphone when it is ready.

Inside, the dressing room is "a personal space for you to continue shopping without ever having to leave," Vasen said. Each has a touchscreen letting shoppers request more items that staff deliver to a secure, two-sided closet "within minutes," she said.

"It's like a magic closet with seemingly endless selection," Vasen said.

The touchscreens suggest items to shoppers too. Amazon keeps a record of every good a customer scans so its algorithms personalize clothing recommendations. Shoppers can fill out a style survey as well. By the time they arrive in a fitting room, employees have already deposited customers' requested items and others that Amazon has picked.

Shoppers can opt out with a concierge's help, Amazon said.

Amazon has unveiled tech to help customers choose outfits before https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-com-echolook-idUSKBN17S29V. The company has surpassed Walmart Inc as the most-shopped clothing retailer in the United States, according to analyst research https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-com-brands-apparel/selling-with-the-enemy-why-rival-retailers-embrace-amazon-com-idUSKCN1RL0E7.

But it still has room to expand and compete with the likes of Macy's Inc and Nordstrom Inc, which have opened smaller-format stores. Amazon's lineup of physical grocery and convenience shops have yet to upend brick-and-mortar retail.

The company's new store aims to attract a broad range of shoppers with hundreds of brands, Vasen said, declining to name examples.

It has hundreds of associates, and no cashier-less checkout like some Amazon stores, Vasen said. Still, using a biometric system known as Amazon One, customers can pay with a swipe of their palm. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, California; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.65% 3125.98 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
MACY'S, INC. 0.20% 25.27 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
NORDSTROM, INC. -0.95% 21.82 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -6.38% 59.01 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
WALMART INC. 1.00% 143.94 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
All news about AMAZON.COM, INC.
03:02aAmazon plans a clothing store for a Southern California mall
AQ
03:01aAmazon to open fashion store where algorithms suggest what to try on
RE
02:06aSenegalese Logistics and Delivery Company PAPS Raises $4.5m Led By 4DX Ventures and Ora..
AQ
12:08aTelenor partners with Amazon to modernise systems, offer services
RE
01/19White House meets small and mid-sized firms to discuss competition in tech sector
RE
01/19US Retailers Coalition Urges Regulators to Scrutinize 'Excessively High Fees' Charged b..
MT
01/19AMAZON COM : Web Services scholarships help high school seniors go to college
PU
01/19UK's East Imperial Secures Long-Term Distribution Agreement in US
MT
01/18Verizon, Amazon Web Services Expand Mobile Edge Computing to Additional US Metro Areas
MT
01/18Verizon and Amazon Web Services To Expand to 30% More Metro Area Locations With Mobile ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMAZON.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 B - -
Net income 2021 21 061 M - -
Net cash 2021 38 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 76,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 585 B 1 585 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,29x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 298 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart AMAZON.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amazon.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAZON.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 3 125,98 $
Average target price 4 135,86 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-6.25%1 585 333
JD.COM, INC.3.18%113 325
ETSY, INC.-25.49%20 727
WAYFAIR INC.-17.87%16 971
MOMO.COM INC.-7.38%10 450
ALLEGRO.EU SA3.45%10 186