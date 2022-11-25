Advanced search
    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
Amazon Workers Urged to Strike on Black Friday by Activist Campaign
MT
Amazon to shut down food-delivery business in India
RE
Investors look for clues on consumer as holiday shopping kicks off
RE
Amazon to shut down food-delivery business in India

11/25/2022 | 10:59am EST
NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Amazon Inc will shut down a food-delivery business it was testing in India, the e-commerce giant said on Friday, a day after it announced the winding down of its online learning platform for high-school students in the country.

Amazon Food, a business the company was trialing in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, would be discontinued, it said.

"As part of our annual operating planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

"We don't take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing these programs in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners."

The Economic Times earlier reported that the business would be discontinued from Dec. 29 onwards, citing a communication from the company to its restaurant partners.

On Thursday,

Amazon said

it was shutting down the Amazon Academy platform in India that was launched early last year amid a boom in virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An uncertain macroeconomic environment is making the e-commerce giant review its global workforce, as the company plans to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles, Reuters

reported

last week. (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Toby Chopra and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
