Amazon to shut down food-delivery business in India

NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Amazon Inc will
shut down a food-delivery business it was testing in India, the
e-commerce giant said on Friday, a day after it announced the
winding down of its online learning platform for high-school
students in the country.
Amazon Food, a business the company was trialing in the
southern Indian city of Bengaluru, would be discontinued, it
said.
"As part of our annual operating planning review
process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food,"
a company spokesperson told Reuters.
"We don't take these decisions lightly. We are
discontinuing these programs in a phased manner to take care of
current customers and partners."
The Economic Times earlier reported that the business
would be discontinued from Dec. 29 onwards, citing a
communication from the company to its restaurant partners.
On Thursday,
Amazon said
it was shutting down the Amazon Academy platform in India
that was launched early last year amid a boom in virtual
learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An uncertain macroeconomic environment is making the
e-commerce giant review its global workforce, as the company
plans to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and
technology roles, Reuters
reported
last week.
(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Toby Chopra
and Anil D'Silva)