    AMZN   US0231351067

AMAZON.COM, INC.

(AMZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-23 pm EST
94.13 USD   +1.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Amazon to shut down online learning academy in India

11/24/2022 | 03:55am EST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would shut down its online learning platform for high-school students in India less than two years of its launch, without citing a reason.

The Amazon Academy platform, launched early last year amid a boom in virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, offered coaching for competitive exams including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which allows entry into top engineering colleges across India.

Based on an assessment, the ecommerce giant said in a statement that it had made the decision to discontinue Amazon Academy "in a phased manner to take care of current customers".

The winding down comes at a time when multiple edtech firms are reeling under the pressure of schools and coaching centres reopening across India after COVID-19-induced lockdowns.

Last month, industry leader Byju's had said it would lay off 2,500 employees as it pushes to turn profitable.

Other players Unacademy, Toppr, WhiteHat Jr, and Vedantu had also announced layoffs earlier this year, as per local media reports.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Nishit Navin; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 B - -
Net income 2022 -828 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 109x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 960 B 960 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 608 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 94,13 $
Average target price 142,70 $
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew R. Jassy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Bezos Executive Chairman
Patricia Q. Stonesifer Independent Director
Jonathan Jake Rubinstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMAZON.COM, INC.-43.54%960 282
JD.COM, INC.-26.42%81 813
COUPANG, INC.-34.38%34 698
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.4.80%26 194
ETSY, INC.-45.20%15 081
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-15.63%9 677